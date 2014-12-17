Audanika releases SoundPrism Electro for iPad

Audanika's SoundPrism instrument has been familiar to iPad music makers for some time, and a new version - SoundPrism Electro - has now been released.

This is said to offer a vastly improved sound engine, which enables you to play multiple sounds simultaneously. Indeed, it's now possible to control bass, chords and melody with a single tap.

There's also a ribbon controller, while the Virtual MIDI support means that you can use SoundPrism Electro to play other apps in real time. There's full support for Audiobus, too.

SoundPrism Electro is available now from the Apple App Store at an introductory price of £2.99/$4.99.