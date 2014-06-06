Arturia releases Vox Continental-V organ plugin

Arturia has been making headlines with its hardware analogue synths over the past couple of years, but let's not forget that it's a software company, too. In fact, it made its name creating plugin emulations of vintage instruments, and now it's bringing us another one in the shape of the Vox Continental-V.

Announced at Musikmesse 2014 - and the latest addition to Arturia's Analog Classics line-up - it probably won't surprise you to learn that this emulates the Vox Continental 300 organ that was released in the 1960s. Used by countless touring musicians, its signature sound can be heard on the likes of The Animals' House Of The Rising Sun and The Doors' Light My Fire.

Arturia's emulation promises to capture "every nuance of the original right down to key contact timing and background noises," and features upper manual, lower manual and bass pedal sections. There are multiple output effects processors, and the press release suggests that each manual can be assigned to its own MIDI channel.

Open up the Expanded mode and you have access to a full complement of drawbars for each harmonic, a new waveform drawbar on each section, effects, Leslie and guitar amp simulator outputs, and an expanded percussion section.

In Services mode, meanwhile, you can adjust the tuning, alter key contact timing and tweak a background noise bleed control.

The Vox Continental-V is available now from the Arturia website. It's PC/Mac compatible and offered in AU/VST/AAX formats. The price has been set at $129/€119.