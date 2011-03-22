Apple iPad 2 UK pricing revealed

Apple has announced that the iPad 2 will be released in the UK (and 24 other countries) on Friday, with prices starting at £399 for the 16GB Wi-Fi model. There had been rumours that the launch would be delayed, but these have proven to be unfounded.

Read on for all the official details, and if you do buy an iPad 2 on Friday, be sure to check out our list of the best iPad music making apps in the world today so that you know exactly where your App Store money should be going.

Apple iPad 2 UK launch press release

Apple today announced that iPad 2, the second-generation of its third post-PC device, will go on sale in 25 additional countries this Friday, March 25. iPad 2 will be available at Apple retail stores and select Apple Authorised Resellers at 5 p.m. local time, and online through the Apple Store (www.apple.com/uk/) beginning at 1 a.m. GMT Apple today also announced that all models of iPad 2 will be available in Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore and additional countries in April.

"While competitors are still struggling to catch up with our first iPad, we've changed the game again with iPad 2," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "We're experiencing amazing demand for iPad 2 in the US, and customers around the world have told us they can't wait to get their hands on it. We appreciate everyone's patience and we are working hard to build enough iPads for everyone."

iPad 2 features an entirely new design that is 33 percent thinner and up to 15 percent lighter than the original iPad, while maintaining the same stunning 9.7-inch LED-backlit LCD screen. iPad 2 features Apple's new dual-core A5 processor for blazing fast performance and stunning graphics and now includes two cameras, a front-facing VGA camera for FaceTime and Photo Booth, and a rear-facing camera that captures 720p HD video, bringing the innovative FaceTime feature to iPad users for the first time. Though it is thinner, lighter, faster and packed with new features, iPad 2 still delivers up to 10 hours of battery life* that users have come to expect.

Pricing & Availability

iPad 2 with Wi-Fi will be available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany,Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland,Portugal, Spain,Sweden, Switzerland and the UK on March 25 for a suggested retail price of £399.00 inc VAT (£332.50 ex VAT) for the 16GB model, £479.00 inc VAT (£399.17 ex VAT) for the 32GB model,£559.00 inc VAT (£465.83 ex VAT)forthe 64GB model. iPad 2 with Wi-Fi + 3G will be available for a suggested retail price of £499.00 inc VAT (£415.83 ex VAT) for the 16GB model, £579.00 inc VAT (£482.50 ex VAT) for the 32GB model and £659.00 inc VAT (£549.17 ex VAT) for the 64GB model. iPad 2 will be available in Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore and additional countries in April, and in many more countries around the world in the coming months. Further international availability and pricing will be announced at a later date.

iMovie and GarageBand for iPad apps are available for £2.99 each from the App Store on iPad or www.itunes.com/appstore. The Smart Cover is available in a range of colours in vibrant polyurethane for £35.00 inc VAT or rich leather for £59.00 inc VAT.

*Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results vary.