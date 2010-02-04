Analogue Solutions unveils Europa MIDI step sequencer

Image 1 of 2 The Europa Analogue Solutions Europa Image 2 of 2 From the back... Analogue Solutions Europa

Analogue Solutions has announced the Europa: a hardware sequencer designed for use with MIDI synths and drum machines (there's no inbuilt sound engine of its own).

Features include live editing, "simple TR808 style programming," seven analogue trigger outs, tempo clock, a steel chassis and "one function per key."

It'll set you back £499.

You can watch the Europa in action (with a Waldorf Blofeld) below. See Analogue Solutions for more.

(Via Synthtopia)