8 great affordable delay units

Delay comes in a multitude of formats and flavours, from analogue hardware to modern multimode plugins.

Here are eight impressive software and hardware options for anyone who wants to spice up their delay toolkit without breaking the bank, starting with little something from Korg.

The Monotron Delay combines a basic single-oscillator synth complete with filter and LFO with a simple two-knob delay effect. A quarter-inch audio input means the Delay is capable of processing external audio, making it a great budget-friendly device for FX.

