Tim Exile is dishing out a new Reaktor 6 reverb plugin for free

Tim Exile has announced on his Facebook page that he will be giving away his new Reaktor 6-based reverb plugin called Slow for free.

All you need to do to obtain this act of goodwill is to sign up to Tim's mailing list, a small to price to pay we're sure you'll agree.

According to the man himself, Slow is a super-slow reverb which "behaves in weird ways because it uses more delay lines which are longer than a standard reverb."

To run Slow you will need a full licence of Native Instruments Reaktor 6 to use it without limitation.

For those unfamiliar with his work, Tim is responsible for (amongst many other things) a few other Reaktor instruments, including; The Finger, The Mouth and more recently Flesh.