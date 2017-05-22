17 of the best VST/AU plugin drum machines in the world today

Traditionally, drum machine plugins tend to fall into two categories. Some are designed specifically to emulate the classic hardware beatboxes of the past - perhaps adding a few new features to aid tone-shaping and flexibility - while others offer an original take on the concept and are capable of producing sounds of the type that won't be so familiar.

That said, we're also starting to see developers blending these two approaches to produce hybrid products that take inspiration from the past, but also plough their own sonic furrow.

The following list contains what we consider to be the best plugin drum machines in the world right now. Note that we're not focusing on drum samplers/modules here: with one exception, all the plugins on this list have their own sequencing capabilities.

The drum machines are listed in roughly ascending price order. Start clicking and find the beatbox that suits your budget and requirements.