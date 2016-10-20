10 super-useful 'Swiss Army knife' VST/AU plugins

When you’ve got a specific production task to carry out, there’s a lot to be said for finding a plugin that’s devoted to that job, but this can take time and isn’t always the best option.

Sometimes, it’s better to kill several processing birds with one plugin stone, and the good news is that there are plenty of products out there that enable you to do precisely that.

Here are 10 plugins that put multiple processors under one roof, saving you time and enabling you to get good results fast.