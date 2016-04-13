10 of the best new sample and soundware packs (April 2016)

250 lengthy loops and 150 one-shots make up this joyous pot pourri of sonic bits and pieces for “experimental minimal electronica”.

Once you start auditioning Cyclic Ambience’s sun- dappled guitars, smoky keyboards, off- kilter synths and bizarre basslines, you won’t be able stop til you’ve heard each and every one all the way to the end.

Our favourite folder, though, is ‘Drums Percussion’, comprising 100 of the maddest, coolest glitched-out beats we’ve heard in ages.

If cerebral, wilfully weird rhythms and melodies are your bag, you’ll want to fill it with this.

5 out of 5

