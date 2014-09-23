10 of the best mini-synths

PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: Here’s our selection of ten of the best bargain-priced synths. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, but one will be perfect for you...

The Tetra can be viewed from two different perspectives - either a cut-down four voice Prophet in small footprint, or a more soberly coloured polyphonic version of the Mopho.

However, neither of these is 100% true. The Tetra (like the Prophet 08) lacks the sub-oscillator section of its monophonic sibling, which may make it less impactful in certain situations. This is countered somewhat by the Tetra’s four-part multitimbral/layering skills (and with separate audio outs for each).

As with the Mopho the interface is trimmed-down in comparison to the knob-laden Prophets, making programming sounds laborious from the front panel. USB and MIDI connectivity is embraced along with the ability to chain multiple units together for increased polyphony, though once again no CV interfacing.

Verdict

Whilst one can argue over the sonics of the modern DSI synths in comparison with certain vintage models, the Tetra still has the ability to be warm and alluring, and capable of a wide range of tones. If you need analogue poly then this is the modern-day synth you need.

Best for… biggest sound

The four sounds at once mean that the Tetra can fill up a track.