Tascam’s TH-06 headphones are designed for EDM producers who are totally addicted to bass

Said to be versatile headphones for recording, mixing and listening, Tascam’s TH-06 Bass XL cans are, as you might expect, very much focused on top-notch low-end performance.

By that we mean that they offer “enhanced bass response for the smooth, deep lows needed for producing genres such as EDM, hip-hop, metal, and R&B”. Whether ‘enhanced’ bass is what you actually need when you’re mixing is a whole other debate, of course.

The low-end boost is achieved by the Bass XL feature, a special voicing that’s said to deliver enhanced low frequency response and greater dynamic range, putting clarity to the fore and minimising distortion. Tascam says that, while the bass is deep, it’s not overpowering.

The TH-06s have ear cups that can rotate 180 degrees, and these sit on a stainless steel frame. They also promise decent isolation and are said to be comfortable enough to wear for long periods at a time.

Expect to see the TH-06 Bass XL headphones in stores in June priced at $69.99. Find out more on the Tascam website.