Take hardware control of your Fabfilter effect plugins with Hickory and Dickory

Some might say that Fabfilter’s Pro Q EQ, Pro C compressor and Pro L limiter plugins sound like hardware processors, and you’ll soon be able to make them feel ‘real’, too. Hickory and Dickory are MIDI controllers that are specifically designed to be used with these popular software effects, giving the user a more analogue hands-on feel.

Created by OhMy!Bytes in collaboration with mastering studio dBeautySalon, both controllers can send Control Change and NRPN MIDI messages, and the developer is working on the firmware to make them OSC-ready, too. They’ll come in rack format, but an optional desktop stand will also be available.

Expect to see Hickory and Dickory on sale in the next few weeks, with each one priced at €249. Find out more on the OhMy!Bytes website.