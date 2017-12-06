Make your mixes “loud and clear” with FabFilter’s Pro-L 2 limiter plugin

Seven years on from the launch of the first version, FabFilter has released Pro-L 2, a “major update” to its peak limiter plugin.

This comes with four new limiting algorithms. Modern is the new ‘best for all’ option, while Aggressive is designed for maximum loudness. Bus can be used for drums and the limiting of individual tracks, while Safe can be called on when you’re not bothered about maximum loudness but want to avoid distortion.

Version 2 also introduces a new true peak limiting feature that makes it easy to hit a defined maximum true peak target, and there are more multi-channel options and improved sound quality. Improvements have been made to the interface, too.

Find out more about Pro-L 2 on the FabFilter website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats and costs £149/$199/€169, though owners of the first version can get the update at a discount. You can download a 30-day trial version, too.