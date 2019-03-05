T-Rex Engineering files for bankruptcy

Pedal company T-Rex Engineering has announced bankruptcy, according to reports.

Danish newspaper Vejle Amts Folkeblad reports that the firm filed for bankruptcy on 21 February 2019 following a loss of DKK 3.7 million ($560,000/£420,000) in the previous financial year.

The company’s latest annual report, published in December, stated that [translated from Danish] “there is significant uncertainty that can raise significant doubts about the company's ability to continue operating.”

T-Rex has yet to comment on the future of the company and its nine employees.

Founded in 1996 by Lars Dahl-Jorgensen and Sebastian Jensen, T-Rex was one of the original boutique pedal companies, famed for its Alberta overdrive, Mudhoney distortion and Replica delay pedal, the latter of which found fame with the likes of David Gilmour, Pete Townshend and John Mayer.

T-Rex’s Fuel Tank pedalboard power supplies were well-respected and used by pros the world over, while in recent years the company won acclaim for its innovative Replicator tape echo pedal, and was in the process of creating an updated version of the Binson Echorec.