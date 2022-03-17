Coming soon: Synth Week

By published

Celebrate the past, present and future of synthesis from 23 May

Synth Week logo
(Image credit: Future)

With the possible exception of the sampler, no new instrument has done more to shape the sound of popular music over the past half century than the synthesizer. 

Whether analogue, digital or software, these machines have given artists access to a massive new palette of tonal colours, and have birthed numerous musical genres.

Yes, synths - whether they be hardware or software, are the instruments that electronic musicians rely on - and MusicRadar is bringing you a week’s worth of killer content in celebration. 

We’ll tell you about not only the best synths that you can buy today, but also the ones that have gone down in history. What’s more, we’ll present a wide selection of tutorials and tips features that are designed to help you to get more out of your favourite synthesizers.

So, warm up your oscillators and prepare to start playing, programming and patching throughout Synth Week, coming to MusicRadar 23 May 2022.

MusicRadar Team
MusicRadar Team

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

  • GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts.
  • TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars.
  • STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.