Sweetwater’s $25 discount on the Universal Audio Arrow interface gives you a more affordable route into the world of UAD plugins

If you’ve been wanting in to the world of UAD powered plugins but haven’t been able to afford the ticket, Sweetwater’s Prime Day deal on the Universal Audio Arrow 2x4 Thunderbolt 3 audio interface could be for you.

Not only is this a high-quality audio interface that’s kitted out with two Unison mic preamps, but it also ships with the Realtime Analog Classic bundle, which includes an array of classic processors.

What’s more, it comes with Luna, Universal Audio’s new recording software that’s designed to run exclusively with its interfaces.

Right now, Sweetwater is offering Luna for the reduced price of $474, a $25 discount. The only stipulation is that your Mac or PC must have a ThunderBolt 3 port - if it doesn’t you’ll need to go for the new USB-compatible Apollo Solo , which is pretty much identical to the Arrow in every other way.

Universal Audio Arrow 2x4 Thunderbolt 3 | $499 $474

Who said that a route into the world of UAD powered plugins needed to cost the earth? The Arrow gives you precisely that, and is a cracking audio interface to boot.View Deal

