A more affordable Universal Audio Apollo audio interface is here, but it’s not as new as you might think

A new Universal Audio Apollo audio interface is always a bit of an event, but the announcement of the Solo version isn’t quite what it might at first seem.

Yes, it’s the most affordable Apollo in the range, but it also appears to be pretty much identical to the pre-existing Arrow interface.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing - we raved about the Arrow when we reviewed it a couple of years ago - but it does explain why UA is calling the Apollo Solo a “reimagined” portable desktop audio interface rather than a totally new one.

What is worth noting is that, whereas the Arrow is a bus-powered Thunderbolt 3 interface, the Apollo Solo is also available in a USB 3 configuration (via a USB-C connector) with external power supply. This model is Windows-only; the Thunderbolt 3 Apollo Solo, meanwhile, runs on both Mac and PC.

Otherwise, this appears to be an Arrow by a different name, with dual Unison mic preamps, realtime UAD processing (enabling near-zero latency tracking through the famed UAD plugins) and a selection of studio compressors, EQs, reverbs, and guitar amp emulations included as standard (all part of the Realtime Analog Classics bundle). You get a copy of LUNA - UA’s software recording platform - too.

We’re still waiting on confirmation of prices but we’d imagine a sub-$/£500 tag. Find out more on the Universal Audio website.