Surprise! Blackstar has released a travel guitar called the Carry-on

We didn't see this one coming – Blackstar has unveiled its first guitar; a travel-sized electric called the Carry-on that arrives just in time for Christmas.

Designed by Blackstar in association withe the UK's Gordon Smith Guitars, the 20.7" scale Carry-on is made from a single piece of Okoume wood (aka Gaboon mahogany) with a set neck construction and aims to retain the playability of a full-size electric guitar.

While the last few years have seen a growth in the acoustic travel guitar market, few companies have offered much in the way of electric options. Which makes this move by Blackstar even more interesting.

Available in Jet Black and Vintage White finish options, the Carry-on also features a coil-splittable mini humbucker for added versatility – activated via the volume control.

The Vintage White features tortoiseshell binding with a matching scratchplate and the Jet Black features cream binding with black scratchplate.

The company describes Okoume as a "bright, lightweight tonewood with a more open grain than mahogany". The single-piece construction for wood and neck is to allow balanced reverberation from an even grain match running through the Carry-on guitar.

The 19-fret fingerboard is laurel and the Carry-on also features a Tune-o-matic-style bridge and 1:14 ratio tuners.

As well as a standalone option with a premium travel bag (£299 / $349 / €369) , there's a Standard Pack and Deluxe Carry-on travel guitar pack available with added accessories.

The Standard Pack (£349 / $399 / €419) includes Blackstar's amPlug 2 FLY headphone amp, strap, 3 x picks, A5 travel notebook and mechanical pencil (for all you budding songwriters out there).

The Carry-on Deluxe Pack (£419 / $499 / €499) includes the FLY 3 Bluetooth mini amp, a cable, spare set of 12-54 guitar strings and the other accessories.

For more info visit blackstaramps.com