Summer NAMM 2019: Blackstar debuts amPlug2 Fly headphone guitar amps

Summer NAMM 2019: Blackstar has brought its popular Fly 3 mini guitar amp to the amPlug format in both guitar and bass incarnations.

Impressively, both amps offer a wealth of tones. The guitar version packs three channels (clean, crunch and lead), plus Blackstar’s ISF control and nine built-in effects: 3x chorus, 3x delay and 3x reverb.

Opting for the bass edition gets you three channels (classic, modern and overdrive), plus six rhythm loops (rock, funk, R&B, hip-hop, blues and metronome), complete with tap tempo control.

(Image credit: Blackstar Amps)

The battery-powered amps feature a foldable jack plug designed to fit any guitar body type, and offer up to 17 hours of battery life from a pair of AAs.

Blackstar’s amPlug 2 Fly Guitar and Bass are available now for $44.99/£42.99 each. Head over to Blackstar Amps for more info.