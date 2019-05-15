Superbooth 2019 video: Hear the Moog Matriarch in action in this sound-only demo

Superbooth 2019 : One of the hotly anticipated products to arrive in Berlin was the Moog Matriarch, which was announced at Moogfest recently.

The new head of Moog’s ‘mother’ family is a 4-note paraphonic synth , complete built-in sequencer, arpeggiator, stereo ladder filters and stereo analogue delay.

The 49-key synth, with Fatar keybed is semi-modular and also features patchable velocity sensitivity and aftertouch.

We couldn’t resist a trip to Moog’s somewhat isolated room, within the rather confusing confines of the FEZ, to see the Matriarch in action.

In this video we get to see and hear the synthesizer produce a subtle, yet moving sequence with very little patching, showing off what this thing can do straight out of the box.

The Matriarch is available for preorder, priced at $1,999/£1,979 and it is hoped that shipping will commence from the second week in September 2019.