Moog’s Matriarch synth has "left the building" and is heading to a music store near you

Moog has confirmed that the Matriarch, a new 4-voice paraphonic semi-modular synthesizer, is now rolling off the company's production line and heading out to dealers.

Announced earlier in 2019, this patchable beauty comes with a built-in sequencer, arpeggiator, stereo ladder filters and stereo analogue delay.

Being semi-modular, you’re able to able to enjoy the full feature set straight out of the box, but with the aid of 90 modular patch points, Moog promises that Matriarch will be "a catalyst for creative ideas and a medium for multidimensional expression.”

The Moog Matriarch retails for $1,999/£1,979 and is available from dealers worldwide. You can find out more about it on the Moog website.

Moog Matriarch features