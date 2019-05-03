Superbooth 2019: IK Multimedia will be showing off “more than just knobs” next week

Superbooth 2019 : Perennial product teaser IK Multimedia is encouraging us to cast inquisitive glances in its direction once again with a pre-Superbooth image that suggests it’s going to be bringing new hardware to next week’s Berlin bash.

This provides a pretty barebones look at an early prototype of whatever said hardware is, and we’re assured that we’ll be seeing “more than just knobs” at next week’s show.

Could this be a companion for Uno synth, which was launched at least year’s Superbooth, or something else? We’ll find out soon.