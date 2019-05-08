Superbooth 2019: Elektron says that “restrictions are for the dreamless” as it teases something new

Superbooth 2019 : Elektron is playing it coy as it approaches this week’s Berlin bash, posting a brief teaser video on social media that contains precisely no details about what it’s planning to launch there.

A warm wash of a synth line plays over a series of artistic images, while the words “restrictions are for the dreamless” are spoken.

That could mean pretty much anything, but we’d say that the smart money is on a new synth that follows the more affordable format of the Model:Samples groovebox that was announced at the NAMM Show in January.

Do feel free to draw your own conclusions, though...