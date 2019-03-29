Superbooth 2019: Analogue Solutions sets pulses racing with new Impulse Command synth

Superbooth 2019: Analogue Solutions has finally dropped full details on its latest synth, the Impulse Command.
After several teaser videos, we finally get to see the new analogue semi-modular synth from Tom Carpenter, and this one is stereo.
We’ve not had a full list of features just yet, but we do know that Impulse Command comes with a stereo dual filter, 16-step sequencer, multi-source sequencer synchronisation, MIDI loop sequencer, stereo digital effects, stereo panning, two ADSR envelopes, sequencer recorder and a musical sequence reordering function.
Tom will be bringing his latest instrument to this year’s Superbooth event, so we’ll be sure to hit him up for a full video demo of Impulse Command then. In the meantime, check out the Analogue Solutions website.