Superbooth 2019: Analogue Solutions sets pulses racing with new Impulse Command synth

Superbooth 2019: Analogue Solutions has finally dropped full details on its latest synth , the Impulse Command.

After several teaser videos , we finally get to see the new analogue semi-modular synth from Tom Carpenter, and this one is stereo.

We’ve not had a full list of features just yet, but we do know that Impulse Command comes with a stereo dual filter, 16-step sequencer, multi-source sequencer synchronisation, MIDI loop sequencer, stereo digital effects, stereo panning, two ADSR envelopes, sequencer recorder and a musical sequence reordering function.