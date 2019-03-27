Analogue Solutions' latest teaser tells us a little bit more about its upcoming synthesizer

Analogue Solutions has dropped another video teasing a new hardware synth , and from what we can hear, there's a lot going on.

We first saw the prototype just prior to NAMM 2019 but, understandably, Analogue Solutions' very own Tom Carpenter didn't want to give too much away at the time, other than to say that one feature was called 'Merlin's knob'.

We don't have any specs as yet, but based on the photos and videos, we can deduce that this new instrument looks to be around the same size as the Fusebox.

Judging by the two rows of LED-lit knobs at the bottom of the interface, our guess is that this instrument will be rolling with its own onboard sequencer.

According to the second teaser video, this is the modulator section. Perhaps one of these is 'Merlin's knob'?

It looks as though it's going to be purple on the inside and 'Carnival red' on the outside.

That’s all we’ve got to go on for now, but check back with us soon as we bring you more news as it lands.