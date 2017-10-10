Analogue Solutions lights the Fusebox as it opens pre-orders for its latest mega monosynth

Analogue Solutions has announced that it is now taking pre-orders for its newest monosynth.

The Fusebox is a three-oscillator monophonic synthesizer. Each oscillator offers saw and square waves, plus voltage control for pitch and pulse width.

Despite the vintage sound and all-analogue signal path, the Fusebox promises much in the way of modulation and performance features, with an Arpeggiator, Patternator and Interval Generator all on hand to create new patterns and sequences.

The arpeggiator can also double up as a simple 16-note sequencer and all notes are transmitted via MIDI Out.

The Patternator uses four CV controls to create melodic loops and you can change the loop using the Skip and Reset switches in real time. The two Beat knobs enable you to alter the eight-step gate/trigger pattern generator.

The Interval Generator is a unique type of pitch transposer, which enables you to set six different pitches to each of the switches, and then transpose the VCOs manually to create performances.

All circuits have extensive minijack input and output sockets. The synth can be cross-patched within itself to create an infinite range of sounds, or it can be cross-patched with other synths and modular systems.

The unit is priced at £1,140 (excl VAT) and shipping is expected to commence by the end of October. For more information, check out the Analogue Solutions website.

