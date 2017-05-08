Super Audio Boy delivers free Nintendo Game Boy sounds for Kontakt

The original Nintendo Game Boy is one of the classic chiptune instruments, and if you own Native Instruments’ Kontakt and want a simple and free way of accessing its sounds, Impact Soundworks’ Super Audio Boy can give it to you.

This takes the Game Boy sounds from the excellent Super Audio Cart and packs them into a free Kontakt library, though it should be noted that you need the full version of Kontakt (rather than the free Player version) in order to run it. You get the same 4-layer synth, arpeggiator, FX and modulation engine as you’ll find in Super Audio Cart, plus a detailed set of samples taken from Nintendo’s handheld.

You can download Super Audio Boy now from the Impact Soundworks website.