Summer NAMM 2019: Gibson unveils “the best possible strings to adorn a Gibson guitar”, developed and tested by master luthiers

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Gibson is releasing its own line of guitar strings, which it’s dubbing “the best possible strings to adorn a Gibson guitar”, developed and tested by the company’s master luthiers.

Three sets of strings will be available: Vintage Reissue Guitar Strings, Brite Wire ‘Reinforced’ Electric Guitar Strings and Acoustic Guitar Strings.

According to Gibson, its Vintage Reissue Guitar Strings ($11.99) are crafted “exactly the way they were in the ’50s”, made from nickel wrap and core wire, and are even wound “at the perfect speed” for long-lasting quality.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Brite Wire ‘Reinforced’ strings ($9.99), meanwhile, are what you’ll find on guitars coming out of the Gibson USA factory, with a nickel-plated high-strength carbon core - “the best-performing strings for your electric guitar collection”, apparently.

Finally, the company’s Acoustic Guitar Strings ($12.99) promise “high-frequency clarity, perfectly balanced tone and long-lasting performance”.

Gibson guitar strings are available now - head over to the Gibson online store for more info.

The guitar world is currently waiting to hear which boutique guitar builders the company intends to collaborate with as as it launches its Authorized Partnership Program.