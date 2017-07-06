Summer NAMM 2017: Supro launches channel-switching Statesman head and combo

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Shortly after unveiling the Black Magick head, revived US amp brand Supro has revealed the latest addition to its catalogue, the 1699R Statesman head and combo.

The 50W amp boasts channel switching, tube-driven reverb and an all-tube effects loop.

Two channels do the business: the red channel utilises the high-headroom, two-knob preamp from the Thunderbolt, while the blue channel features the high-gain preamp and all-tube reverb from the Comet.

Most excitingly, the channels can be run in parallel, creating a huge dual-preamp sound.

Elsewhere, the blue channel features an all-tube effects loop, which can be used as a ‘wet-only’ sound and blended with the red channel’s dry tone.

Variable send and return levels mean the loop can function as a level or gain boost when engaged, even with nothing plugged in the loop, and can function as a master volume for the blue level.

What’s more, the effects loop and reverb feature relay-controlled spill-over for natural delay and ’verb trails, while the Statesman’s power amp is switchable between Class A and Class AB operation.

The Statesman is available now as the 1699R 1x12 combo (£1,599/$2,300) or a 1699RH 50W head (£1,449/$2,000). See Supro USA for more info.