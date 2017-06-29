Summer NAMM 2017: Supro unveils Jimmy Page-inspired Black Magick guitar amp head

SUMMER NAMM 2017: More retro goodness is on the way from Supro, with the announcement of the 1695TH Black Magick Head, building on the well-reviewed 1695T Black Magick combo, and the 1790C Celestion Alnico Cream Extension Cab.

Like the original, the Black Magick Head is derived from the guitar amp used by Jimmy Page on early Led Zeppelin recordings, and delivers a 25W Class A output, using four 12AX7s and two 6973 tubes.

The preamp features two channels wired in parallel with independent volume controls and a single, shared tone control - both channels are linked when using only the first input jack. A tremolo circuit is onboard, too.

Meanwhile, the 1790C Celestion Alnico Cream Extension Cab features a single Celestion Cream Alnico 90 speaker, with 90W power handling and 100dB sensitivity.

The Black Magick Head is available now for £1,299/$1,299, while the extension cab is $799. See Supro USA for more info.