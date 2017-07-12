Summer NAMM 2017: new finishes for rereleased Yamaha Tour Custom sets

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Yamaha has announced the reintroduction of its acclaimed Tour Custom kit range, in five new Satin 'Candy' finishes.

Designed in consultation with Yamaha’s artist team, the kits, aimed at 'jobbing' pros, boast 100% Maple 6-ply shells using the company’s proprietary staggered diagonal seam shell construction for durability and 2.3mm vintage inverted Dyna-Hoops that help focus the sound and keep the drums in tune longer.

The series's new ‘Candy Inspired’ Satin finishes are Butterscotch, Caramel, Candy Apple Red, Chocolate and Black Liquorice.

“The Tour Custom is back, this time with a distinctly new flavor” said Gavin Thomas of Yamaha Drums UK. “We have listened to what Drummers would like to see and hear with a true understanding of who, where and how our drums are being played.

"This is a classic Yamaha design which Yamaha fans will be accustomed to, with a few unique twists, all of which is packed into a great value for money offering. This is a superb addition to the award winning Yamaha line up and they sound sweet”

The Yamaha Tour Custom Maple drum sets will ship from October 2017, and we'll bring you a price as soon as it's confirmed.