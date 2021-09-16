Superbooth 2021: Sucofunk is an open-source “beatmaker’s sketchbook” that you can build yourself

Superbooth 2021: Billed as a “beatmaker’s sketchbook,” the Sucofunk is a fun-looking open-source DIY box that’s designed for sampling and sequencing, but can be customised however you want.

Built around the Arduino-compatible Teensy 4.1 microcontroller, the device is said to be easy to build - all you need is a soldering iron, apparently - and if something goes wrong, you should be able to repair it yourself.

Features include a microphone, two speakers, a fader, four rotary encoders, 24 keys, 12 functional buttons, a display and a USB rechargeable battery. You can also sample via a line-in, and there are both headphone and line outputs (plus some internal speakers). A software synth is set to be added in the future.