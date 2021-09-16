Superbooth 2021: Sucofunk is an open-source “beatmaker’s sketchbook” that you can build yourself

Superbooth 2021: Billed as a “beatmaker’s sketchbook,” the Sucofunk is a fun-looking open-source DIY box that’s designed for sampling and sequencing, but can be customised however you want.
Built around the Arduino-compatible Teensy 4.1 microcontroller, the device is said to be easy to build - all you need is a soldering iron, apparently - and if something goes wrong, you should be able to repair it yourself.
Features include a microphone, two speakers, a fader, four rotary encoders, 24 keys, 12 functional buttons, a display and a USB rechargeable battery. You can also sample via a line-in, and there are both headphone and line outputs (plus some internal speakers). A software synth is set to be added in the future.
We’re told that Sucofunk kits will be available on Tindie from October, and you can also get the source code on GitHub. Find out more on the Sucofunk website.