Steinberg’s new UR-C USB 3.0 audio interfaces offer Yamaha preamps and DSP effects

Steinberg has pimped-up its UR range of audio interfaces, introducing new USB 3.0 models for PC, Mac and iOS.

There are currently three options to consider - the UR22C, UR44C and UR22C Recording Pack. A fourth, the UR816C rackmount interface, will be released in November.

Each of the interfaces offers USB Type-C connectivity (or USB 3.1 Gen 1 SuperSpeed, to give it its official title) and operates at 32-bit/192kHz audio resolution. There’s MIDI I/O, too, as well as DSP that provides zero-latency effects that can be used when monitoring. These can be accessed via the dspMixFx mixer.

Unsurprisingly, the UR22C is a 2-in/2-out audio interface. You get a couple of balanced Neutrik combo inputs, each of which sports a Yamaha D-PRE mic preamp, and two balanced line outputs.

The UR44C adds a couple of extra balanced Neutrik combo inputs and also two headphone jacks on the front panel. There are also two additional balanced line inputs, four balanced line outputs and a main stereo output. Both interfaces can be bus powered.

The forthcoming UR816C is a rather larger affair, being a 1U rack-mountable interface with even more I/O options. Specifically, there are eight balanced Neutrik combo inputs, each of which has a D-PRE preamp, eight balanced line outputs and two ADAT ports for a total of 16 channels. There’s also MIDI and word clock connection, which is powered by SSPLL jitter reduction technology.

As far as software goes, all models ship with the Cubase AI DAW, Basic FX Suite and Cubasis LE iPad music production app, while the UR22C Recording Pack also adds the WaveLab LE audio editor. The ST-M01 condenser mic and ST-H01 studio monitor headphones are included in this bundle, too.

Available through the Steinberg Online Shop, the UR22C costs €189, the UR44C is €379, and the UR816C goes for €699. The UR22C Recording Pack, meanwhile, can be had for €289.