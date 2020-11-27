Stay Slinky and pay just $3.66 a pack for Ernie Ball 010 - .046 electric guitar strings

Black Friday music deals: We know how it is, you need electric guitar strings so you buy a pack when your old ones need changing. But how about stocking up and saving money on the world's most popular string set – Ernie Ball Regular Slinky .010 - .046 Nickel Wound are now just $21.99 for six sets in this Amazon Black Friday music deal.

That's just $3.66 per pack!

Ernie Ball Regular Slinky .010 - .046 six pack: $30.34 $21.99 Pay just $3.66 per pack for Ernie Ball's best-selling electric guitar strings when you buy a set of six with 28% off from Amazon.com in their special Black Friday deal today today.

