Stanton Moore serves up Drum Academy trial offer

If you missed out on the recent Rhythm Magazine competition to win a full year subscription to Stanton Moore’s excellent Drum Academy, fear not, as the Galactic drummer is offering you the chance to try his online teaching resource for 7-days, totally free!

On the site you’ll find a growing pool of over 270 invaluable video tutorials covering all areas of drumming, expert written lessons, a buzzing community of drummers and the opportunity to interact directly with the man himself. Regardless of your playing level, you should find loads of great content to help boost your drumming.

If this sounds up your street you can sign up for your free 7-day trial here.

We’re told this offer won’t be sticking around for long, so act fast!