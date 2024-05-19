Former Staind and Soil drummer Jon Wysocki has died, aged 53

Jon Wysocki, founding member of Staind and later, drummer with nu-metallers Soil has died aged 53. The news of Wysocki’s death was confirmed yesterday (18 May) by his bandmates in Lydia’s Castle, and Blabbermouth reports that his death was linked to issues with his liver.

Wysocki formed Stained alongside vocalist Aaron Lewis, guitarist Mike Mushok and bassist, Johnny April in 1995. Staind found mainstream success with third album, Break The Cycle, in part thanks to the huge success of singles such as, Outside and It’s Been Awhile.

He remained the band’s drummer on 7 out of its 8 studio albums, departing the band in 2011 following the recording of Staind’s self-titled album. He went on to join Soil for a brief stint in 2011 before eventually joining Lydia’s Castle in 2021. Wysocki played with the band up until his death.

Wysocki’s former and current bandmates took to social media to pay their respects, with Lydia’s Castle confirming the news with a short post, “On 5/18/2024 at 8:02pm, @jonwysocki4 passed away surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly. An official statement will be developed shortly.”

Staind shared a blacked-out image, along with the caption, “We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind.

“The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together. From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon’s family, and fans around the world who loved him.”

Soil shared a photo of the band’s line-up during Wysocki’s time as drummer, adding, “Today we lost one of the greats. Jon Wysocki was not only a great friend, a great drummer, but a great human being.

"It was an honor to have him in SOiL for the time we did. We had so many laughs, so many good times. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again dear friend…..”