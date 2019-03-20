SSL SiX could be the compact console your studio has been waiting for

SSL has released the SiX, which it's proudly calling the ‘Ultimate Desktop Mixer’ - and we’re sure few would disagree with that moniker.

Now there’s a chance to get a slice of that SSL sound in your DAW at a fraction of the space and cost of a full console.

The mixer features two recording channels with SuperAnalogueTM mic pres, a one knob version of the SSL Channel Compressor, two-band Channel EQ, inserts and 100mm faders.

You also get a two-knob version of the G-Series Bus Compressor on the main mix bus and the Listen Mic Compressor on the talkback channel.

SiX also includes a mixdown mode, which is a 12-channel summing system that promises analogue detail, depth and width to your mixes.

“With over 30 years’ involvement in the design of SSL consoles, when developing the concept of SiX, I really thought hard on what our users appreciate about our larger consoles; what helps their workflow and delivers quality results for them,” says Niall Feldman, SSL Director of New Products.

“The big challenge then was how to deliver those values and features in a compact product. Working with a great team and focusing on audio quality, workflow and flexibility, the resultant SiX mixer is one of our proudest achievements.”

“SiX is everything an SSL console should be, but at a price point that makes the SSL audio pedigree more accessible,” says James Gordon, CEO of Audiotonix. “When Fusion launched last year we hinted it was the start of a new line of studio offerings and SiX is step two of that commitment.”