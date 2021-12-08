SSL launches Big SiX SuperAnalogue USB mixer: next-level hybrid console is designed for desktop producers who want to go large

SSL has introduced a beefier version of its SiX compact console called - appropriately enough - Big SiX.

This ups the ante by offering a 16-channel mixer, and blends features from the classic large-scale SSL consoles with more contemporary niceties such as USB integration, additional processing and advanced routing options.

According to SSL, this makes Big SiX “the ultimate tool for artists and musicians working in a hybrid recording and mixing environment”.

The story starts with four mono channels that feature SSL’s SuperAnalogue mic preamps. These offer mic/line/Hi-Z inputs, a high-pass filter, SSL Channel Dynamics, an updated three-band EQ and a fully balanced insert point.

There are also four stereo inputs with dual mono switching, and the Big SiX can serve as a 16-channel USB 24-bit/96kHz audio interface.

You can choose from three compressor flavours, one of which is an ‘Essential’ version of the classic SSL G-Comp Bus Compressor, which now features the well-known auto release option.

Check out the full feature list below. The SSL Big SiX is available now priced at $2,999/£1,999/€2,499, and you can find out more on the SSL website.