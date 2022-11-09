See the stunning new selection of FSR Squier guitars in action

Why wait until the Black Friday guitar deals with this kind of temptation? Squier continues to evolve as a brand offering distinct electric guitar and bass propositions, and its FSR (Fender Special Run) instruments are often the finest showcase of that. Case in point: Andertons have some absolute beauties as exclusives right now and they're not afraid to show them off.

The £419 Classic Vibe '60s Strat in 3 Tone Sunburst and gold hardware is very Stevie Ray Vaughan (and sounds great in the capable hands of Danish Pete in the video above), and the '70s-style Jazzmaster with block inlays is very distinct. We're especially loving the £379 Cabronita Thinline Teles that follow in the wake of the popular baritone models.

Check out some highlights above and the full FSR range at Andertons (opens in new tab).