See the stunning new selection of FSR Squier guitars in action

By Rob Laing
published

An SRV-inspired Strat, Cabronita Thinlines, baritones and more

(Image credit: Andertons)

Why wait until the Black Friday guitar deals with this kind of temptation? Squier continues to evolve as a brand offering distinct electric guitar and bass propositions, and its FSR (Fender Special Run) instruments are often the finest showcase of that. Case in point: Andertons have some absolute beauties as exclusives right now and they're not afraid to show them off. 

The £419 Classic Vibe '60s Strat in 3 Tone Sunburst and gold hardware is very Stevie Ray Vaughan (and sounds great in the capable hands of Danish Pete in the video above), and the '70s-style Jazzmaster with block inlays is very distinct. We're especially loving the £379 Cabronita Thinline Teles that follow in the wake of the popular baritone models. 

