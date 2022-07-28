Score a scene from hit Netflix drama Bridgerton and win $20,000 of Spitfire Audio software

Ever fancied yourself a media composer? Today could be your lucky day. Spitfire Audio, makers of some of the most widely used virtual instruments and sample libraries in the industry, are giving you the chance to score a scene from Netflix's hit period drama, Bridgerton.

Spitfire Audio have teamed up with Kris Bowers, the Emmy Award-winning composer behind such Oscar-winning films as King Richard, Space Jam and Green Book, to offer the composing community an opportunity to showcase their talents.

They've managed to wrangle an unscored clip from Bridgerton's first season, in which 'the Queen finds out about a change of plans and Daphne Bridgerton prepares for her marriage to the Duke of Hastings.' (We've not seen the show, but we're assuming this is a moment replete with high drama and intrigue.)

Composers are invited to download the 90-second clip and produce a mini-score to accompany the footage. After submitting their entry, they'll be in with a chance of winning some pretty impressive prizes. The best score will take home Spitfire Audio's Everything Collection, which includes every Spitfire library loaded up on two external SSDs and sheathed in a gorgeous little box, pictured below. That's well over $20,000 worth of samples and virtual instruments.

They'll also win a one-hour digital mentoring session with Kris Bowers, who'll drop some expert knowledge on how to improve their scoring abilities, and a signed Bridgerton score. Four runners-up will also take home a score, along with Spitfire's Symphony Complete Professional Bundle.

If you'd like to enter, don't delay - the deadline to submit an entry is Wednesday 24 August, 2022 at 5pm BST.

Find out more on Spitfire Audio's website.