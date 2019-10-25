Spitfire Audio has captured the BBC Symphony Orchestra in its “most ambitious project to date”

Sampling specialist Spitfire Audio has released what it’s calling its most ambitious project to date: a library that captures the world-famous BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Created in collaboration with BBC Studios, this required 84 sessions and 200 hours to record. It features 99 players and 55 instruments.

Users can take advantage of 418 playing techniques that span strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. What’s more, there are 20 signals - 11 mic positions, five spills, two atmos and two mixes - for total control.

Spitfire is calling this a “definitive orchestra, made accessible through cutting-edge technology".

BBC Symphony Orchestra is available now. A promotional price of $749/£679/€749 applies until 7 November, rising to $999/£899/€999 thereafter.