Spitfire Audio makes the BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover plugin free for everyone, and you can download it right now

Previously available either for $49 or as a free download to anyone who was prepared to answer a questionnaire and then wait 14 days, Spitfire Audio’s BBC Symphony Orchestra Discover plugin is now instantly free for everyone.

Designed to be an easy-to-use entry point into the world of orchestral composition, Discover features 33 instruments (these cover strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion) and 47 playing techniques, all mixed into a single signal.

The instrument offers simple controls and weighs in at just 200MB, though Spitfire claims that the sound is “remarkable” nonetheless.

“Our ambition for… Discover is that it becomes the absolute entry point for anybody wanting to discover orchestral music, with all of the instruments that you would need to create basic orchestrations, but with a very much reduced footprint and reduced articulations,” says Spitfire Audio co-founder Paul Thomson.