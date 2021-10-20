Spectrasonics hasn’t released Omnisphere 3, but it has built some Sonic Extensions

It’s not Omnisphere 3 - there’s no word on if or when that will be released - but Spectrasonics has unveiled its new Sonic Extensions, add-ons for Omnisphere 2 that grant users new sounds and features.

At launch, there are four Sonic Extensions: Undercurrent, which is designed for “dark electronic scoring”; Nylon Sky, an ambient acoustic guitar; the retro-sounding Unclean Machine; and Seismic Shock, which is said to be suitable for heavy, modern electronica.

Each of these comes with not only a deep, multi-gigabyte set of multisampled sounds, but also two new and exclusive effects. Once you have the Sonic Extension, these effects can also be applied to all of your other Omnisphere content, and also to ‘satellite’ Spectrasonics instruments such as Keyscape and Trilian .

What’s more, each Sonic Extension has its own bespoke control set, so it looks like an instrument in its own right. You’ll need to have Omnisphere 2.8 or later installed if you want to run any of them, though.

The Sonic Extensions are priced at $149 each, but there are savings to be had if you buy in bulk. If you buy two at once you get 20% off, while purchasing three at once gets you 30% off. Unfortunately, it seems that these discounts can’t be applied retroactively, so you won’t save anything if you buy one Extension now and another at a later date.