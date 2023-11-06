Soundtoys is giving you another chance to download its $99 Little Plate reverb plugin for free

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

The EMT 140-inspired effect is being given away for nothing until the end of this month

After Native Instruments’ entry into the Black Friday plugin deals race last week, Soundtoys has now announced that it’s letting you download its Little Plate reverb plugin for free until the end of November.

Inspired by the classic EMT 140 plate reverb, Little Plate is designed to be “fun and inspiring”, and also offers several features that weren’t available in the original. For example, while EMT’s hardware offered just five seconds of reverb time, Little Plate enables you to go way beyond that; in fact, you can have an infinite decay time if you wish.

Other features include a Low Cut filter to tame boomy bass frequencies, and the option to modulate the reverb tail.

Little Plate is actually based on five EMT 140s that Soundtoys got hold of and tuned up. By listening to all of them, the company thinks that it’s managed to create a plugin that really captures the original’s vibe.

If all of this sounds familiar then it’s probably because this isn’t the first time Little Plate has been offered for free (the regular price is $99l by the way), but if you missed out on previous giveaways, you can go and grab it now from the Soundtoys website. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Soundtoys Little Plate

(Image credit: Soundtoys)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

