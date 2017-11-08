SoundToys’ free Little Plate plugin emulates the EMT 140 reverb and goes beyond it

You can always count on SoundToys for a plugin giveaway once in a while. Its latest is Little Plate; this promises the lush sound of a vintage plate reverb, but comes with a modern twist.

The plugin was inspired by the classic EMT 140 plate reverb, but while this offered just five seconds of reverb time, Little Plate enables you to go way beyond that. In fact, you can have an infinite decay time if you wish.

Other features include a Low Cut filter to tame boomy bass frequencies, and the option to modulate the reverb tail.

Offering 25 presets, Little Plate can be downloaded for free now from the SoundToys website (the offer runs until 22 November). It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.