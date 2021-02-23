Softube and Empirical Labs offer new compressor and EQ plugins for your DAW, and a channel strip for Console 1

Softube has now been working on plugins with Empirical Labs for 15 years, but far from getting tired of each other, the two companies have come together again to release four new products: Mike-E Comp, Lil FrEQ, Trak Pak for Console 1, and the Empirical Labs Complete Collection.

Based on the ELI Distressor, Mike-E Comp (currently €199) is a compressor/saturator with a punchy preamp, promising uncomplicated warmth in a modern interface. It runs as a native plugin or as a module in Amp Room, Softube’s guitar and bass platform.

Lil FrEQ (currently €199), meanwhile, is designed to provide a classic EQ sound and a modern parameter set. There are eight processing sections with independent bypass, punchiness, and de-essing with a soft knee high-frequency limiter.

Trak Pak for Console 1 (currently €199), meanwhile, combines these two processors into a channel strip for Softube’s hybrid mixing platform, while the Empirical Labs Complete Collection (currently €349) puts all of these products in a single bundle.

Softube has created the new products in collaboration with Empirical Labs founder Dave Derr. They’re available now and run in VST/AU/AAX formats on PC and Mac.