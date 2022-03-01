Sinevibes finds a reverse gear as it releases the “unique” Skew plugin

It might be a forward-thinking plugin developer, but Sinevibes is looking backwards for a change and releasing the Skew non-linear audio reverser plugin.

This is said to be unique in its ability to warp the playback speed of multiple different curves, meaning that you can create the likes of tape rewind, pitch slide, glitch and scratch effects.

Skew works by constantly recording the incoming audio into a buffer and then playing it back in reversed chunks. There’s plenty of potential for parameter adjustment, along with a DJ-style crossfader. The idea is that you manipulate it in real-time to add spice to your build-ups, breaks and transitions.

Skew is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The full price is $29, but it’s available at a discount for previous customers and owners of the Sinevibes collection bundle.