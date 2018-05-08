Signed Muse Drones Tour Cort/Manson guitar and drum sticks up for auction

Manson Guitars, famed for its stellar electrics for Matt Bellamy, is offering up a host of Muse goodies for auction to raise money for charity, first and foremost being a signed Cort/Manson MBC-1 guitar.

At the end of 2016’s Drones World Tour, Matt gave limited-edition Cort/Manson MBC-1 guitars out to members of the band’s crew as end of tour gifts - each guitar was signed by Matt, bassist Chris Wolstenholme and drummer Dom Howard.

Just 80 of the guitars were produced by Manson luthiers Tim Stark, Hugh Manson and Adrian Ashton, and feature a hand-painted Drones tour motif and a list of tour dates, in addition to the band’s signatures.

Also up for auction are a pair of Dom Howard-used drum sticks from the Absolution tour and a used Matt Bellamy guitar pick from the same era.

All profits from the auction go to Ottery St Mary Primary School PTA and Place2be, the UK’s leading children’s mental health charity.

To bid on the items, contact Tim Stark at tim_mansonguitarwks@icloud.com with your full name and contact details for information on how to place a private bid. The auction is open from now until 2 June 2018.