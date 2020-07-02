Should the iRig Keys 2 Mini be your next portable MIDI keyboard?

There are plenty of reasons to buy a mini MIDI keyboard . Perhaps you’re short on desk space, fancy a second ‘board to take on your travels, or just don’t need anything bigger.

Whatever your motivation for buying, you now have another option in the form of IK Multimedia’s iRig Keys Mini. The latest and smallest addition to the iRig Keys 2 range, this offers 25 mini keys and direct connection to your iOS, Android, Windows or macOS device.

Other useful connectivity options include a dedicated audio output, which will be particularly useful if you don’t have one on your phone or tablet, and MIDI I/O so that the iRig Keys 2 Mini can be used as a standalone controller. Power can be drawn from your device, a USB power supply or a USB battery pack.

As well as the keys, you also get volume and octave up/down controls, plus a push encoder and various other function buttons. A further four assignable knobs are included, too. Your preferred settings can be saved and recalled.