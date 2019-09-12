IK Multimedia’s new iRig Keys 2 MIDI keyboard controllers also come with an audio output

It’s update time for IK Multimedia’s iRig Keys MIDI keyboard range, with two second-generation models landing today.

Each of these has 37 velocity-sensitive keys, the, ahem, 'key difference' being that, on the standard iRig Keys 2, these are of the mini type, while on the iRig Keys 2 Pro, they’re full-size.

Both come wtih top panel controllers, too - a volume control and octave up/down buttons, a data push encoder, function buttons and four assignable knobs - and dedicated pitchbend/modulation wheels.

Connection to your iOS/Android device or PC/Mac is done via the micro-USB port (suitable Lightning and USB-A cables are supplied in the box) and you also get 2.5mm TRS MIDI I/O ports for use with other hardware. An external pedal input is here, too.

A nice bonus is the headphones/speaker output, which will be particularly useful if you have an iOS or Android device that doesn’t include one of these.