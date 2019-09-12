IK Multimedia’s new iRig Keys 2 MIDI keyboard controllers also come with an audio output

It’s update time for IK Multimedia’s iRig Keys MIDI keyboard range, with two second-generation models landing today.
Each of these has 37 velocity-sensitive keys, the, ahem, 'key difference' being that, on the standard iRig Keys 2, these are of the mini type, while on the iRig Keys 2 Pro, they’re full-size.
Both come wtih top panel controllers, too - a volume control and octave up/down buttons, a data push encoder, function buttons and four assignable knobs - and dedicated pitchbend/modulation wheels.
Connection to your iOS/Android device or PC/Mac is done via the micro-USB port (suitable Lightning and USB-A cables are supplied in the box) and you also get 2.5mm TRS MIDI I/O ports for use with other hardware. An external pedal input is here, too.
A nice bonus is the headphones/speaker output, which will be particularly useful if you have an iOS or Android device that doesn’t include one of these.
You can find out more on the IK Multimedia website, where both iRig Keys 2 controllers are available now. The standard model costs $130/€130, while the Pro version can be had for $150/€150.